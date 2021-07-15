Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 61,091 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

