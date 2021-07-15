Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 89,072 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 980.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

