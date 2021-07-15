Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.39% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $287,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

