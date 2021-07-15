Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 96,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.06. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $127.18 and a one year high of $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

