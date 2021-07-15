Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 907,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

