Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 11,434 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 183.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -23.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

