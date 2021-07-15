Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,657 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.