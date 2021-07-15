Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,441 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 251.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $1,916,704. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.91 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

