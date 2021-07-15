Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 39,996 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

ADNT opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.