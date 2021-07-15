Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,639,000.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

