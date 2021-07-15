Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

