Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Realogy worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

