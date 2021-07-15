Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

