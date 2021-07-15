Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.22 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

