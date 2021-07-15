Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

