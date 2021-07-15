Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.63 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 239.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -114.98. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,698 shares of company stock worth $4,750,345. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

