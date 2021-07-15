Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,668,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.