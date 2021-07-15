Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

