Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,084,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

