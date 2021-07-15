Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 191,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

