Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,788 shares of company stock worth $12,632,587 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

