Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

PZZA stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.