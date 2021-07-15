Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

MSGS opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

