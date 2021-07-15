Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

