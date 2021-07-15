Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.21% of Tenneco worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $747,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,420 shares of company stock worth $25,013,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.