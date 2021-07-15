Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of The Macerich worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Macerich by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

MAC stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.