Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.75 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

