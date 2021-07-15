Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,312 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.