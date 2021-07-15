Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,034 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

