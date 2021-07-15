Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,297 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

