Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 35,052 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of CoreCivic worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.