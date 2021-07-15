Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,684 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.