Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 50,557 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 590,701 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

