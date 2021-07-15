Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

