Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,357 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $346,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

SIG opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.