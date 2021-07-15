Public Index Network Hits One Day Volume of $19,092.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $19,092.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

