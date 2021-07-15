Public Mint Price Tops $0.0933 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.63 million and $88,901.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

