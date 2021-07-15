PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,462.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $30,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.