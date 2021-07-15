Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $7,870.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00148790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.04 or 1.00091489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.00998459 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.