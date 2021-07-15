Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $277.80 million and $33.70 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

