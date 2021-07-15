Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

PWR opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.