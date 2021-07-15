Putnam Investments LLC Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,273,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,087,000 after purchasing an additional 146,426 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

CAH opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

