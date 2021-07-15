Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,384 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $61,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

