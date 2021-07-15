Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 44,557 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AdaptHealth worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

