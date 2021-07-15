Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,332.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,166.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 116,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

