PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PWCO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. PwrCor has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

