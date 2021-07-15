Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $10.67 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $8,212.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.67 or 0.00033519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00110058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.68 or 1.00221543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

