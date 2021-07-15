Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Codex DNA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

DNAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target on the stock.

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

