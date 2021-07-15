Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baidu, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Baidu in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

