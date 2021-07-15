Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

